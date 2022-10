Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spectators on Friday night pass-by the installation ‘Les Lumineoles’ by paraglider Christophe Martine in front of the not-illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany.

During the festival, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections.

The festival takes place from 07 to 16 October 2022 in 35 places showing 70 installations.

Via EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first