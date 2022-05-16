Photo Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark

Denmark, Photo StoryPhoto Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark 16th May 202216th May 20221 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - ScandinaviaDenmarkPhoto Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark Reading Time: < 1 minute A general view shows a field of rapeseeds in Lellinge near Koege, Denmark. Via EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Denmark Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Vesak Day in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Somalia’s new president elected by 327 people Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The Super Flower Blood Moon over Skopje Cde16th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde15th May 2022 Photo Story: The Alpaufzug in Weissbad, Switzerland Cde15th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: ‘PARCUR’ Park, Mexico City, Mexico Cde15th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde14th May 2022 PHOTO STORY: Platinum Jubilee Decoration in London Cde14th May 2022