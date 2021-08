Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emirati astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi talks during an interview with EFE at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The 28-year-old mechanical engineer from the emirate of Sharjah was named the first Arab female astronaut in April 2021. Al Matrooshi, who has dreamt about space since she was a girl, was selected from more than 4,000 applicants in the UAE and is now training at the MBRSC.

Via EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER