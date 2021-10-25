Female participants compete during the first Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship at Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirate, 22 October 2021. Eight female participants took part in the race, seven of them got a training riding course at the school of Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC) which is the first of its kind in the region, the first center dedicated to teaching camel riding and especially for women.
Photo Story – The first Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship in Dubai￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
