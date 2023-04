Reading Time: < 1 minute

A gallery worker views the work Evolution by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian that is part of the ‘Hilma Af Klint and Piet Mondrian: Forms of Life’ at the Tate Modern in London, Britain,.

The exhibition features 250 works from both artists and runs from 20 April to 03 September 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

