Reading Time: < 1 minute

The last full moon of this year, also known as the ‘Cold Moon’ is seen from the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The ‘Cold Moon’ is characterized by shorter days and longer nights at this time of the year.

The last full moon of this year, also known as the ‘Cold Moon’, is seen between New Year’s decoration in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Like this: Like Loading...