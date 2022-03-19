Photo Story – ‘The price of war’

More than one hundred baby carriages are seen during a performance named ‘The price of war’ in the downtown of the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 18 March 2022 as a remainder of the more than one hundred children who have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia.
