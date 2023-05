Reading Time: < 1 minute

Various aircraft are on display at the Italian Air Force Museum at Vigna di Valle, on Lake Bracciano, near Rome.

The museum, operated by the Italian Air Force’s ‘Aeronautica Militare,’ renovated and expanded its historic buildings and added a new permanent exhibition with flight simulators and virtual reality.

Via EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

