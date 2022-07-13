Photo Story: The San Fermin Festival 2022 in Pamplona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take part in the traditional running of the bulls on wednesday during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain.

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, resumed after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The bull-running fiesta is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city’s patron saint.

Visitors from all over the world attend the festival. Many of them physically participate in the highlight event – the running of the bulls, or encierro – where they attempt to outrun the animals along a route through the narrow streets of Pamplona’s old city.

Via EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES