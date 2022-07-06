Photo Story: The San Fermin Festival in Pamplona returns after two-year hiatus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves at the Consistorial Square during the ‘chupinazo’ that marks the beginning of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, 06 July 2022.

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, resumes after a due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The bull-running fiesta is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city’s patron saint. Visitors from all over the world attend the festival.

Many of them physically participate in the highlight event – the running of the bulls, or encierro – where they attempt to outrun the animals along a route through the narrow streets of Pamplona’s old city.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Daniel Fernandez