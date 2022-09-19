Photo Story: The San Gennaro blood liquefaction ritual in Naples

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The archbishop of Naples Domenico Battaglia holds a vial believed to contain the blood of the 3rd century saint San Gennaro (Saint Januarius) during the so-called liquefaction miracle, in the Chapel of the Treasury, in Naples, Italy, 19 September 2022.

Faithful gather three times a year to witness the liquefaction of the otherwise coagulated blood of the saint.

The blood of Naples’ patron saint Gennaro liquefied during the ceremony, leading to relief among some superstitious Neapolitans who see it as a good omen

Photo: EPA-EFE/Ciro Fusco

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first