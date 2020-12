Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Christmas tree is seen at the German Christmas Market in front of the famous Shanghai Pearl Tower landmark, ahead of Christmas Eve in Shanghai, China.

Christmas traditions in Shanghai have become rooted not only among foreigners but locals as well.

The German Christmas Market welcomed people to enjoy the old world’s wintertime and experience traditional mulled wine and treats.

Visitors walk around the Christmas tree at the German Christmas Market, ahead of Christmas Eve in Shanghai, China.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

