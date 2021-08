Iran ‘very close’ to point of ‘no return’ in drive for nuclear bomb, Israel warns Iran has been emboldened by a lack of action by Britain and other countries across the world, I...

Photo Story: The Silleteritos Parade of Santa Elena in Colombia Silleteros children attend the 23rd Silleteritos Parade of Santa Elena, Antioquia, Colombia. ...

U.N. condemns Zimbabwe child marriages as girl dies after giving birth The United Nations has condemned the practise of child marriage in Zimbabwe following the death...

Tokyo Olympics of ‘hope’ come to an end dpa - The Tokyo Olympics closed on Sunday behind closed doors with International Olympic Committee ...

German vaccination campaign saved thousands of lives: study Germany's mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has prevented thousands of deaths, ...

Delta variant ‘highly worrisome’ as spread grows across Americas – PAHO The Delta variant of the coronavirus is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly...

Book details Bin Laden’s plot to kill Obama Osama bin Laden was plotting to assassinate then-President Barack Obama when the terrorist lead...

Barcelona backs greener, car-free future When Spain lifted its strict pandemic lockdown in the middle of last year, residents of Barcelona f...

South Italy among EU areas most vulnerable to climate change In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2021 will also be remembered for extreme ev...