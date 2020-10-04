Photo Story: The Silver Arrow exercise in Latvia

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Over 3,000 troops and 200 vehicles from 12 NATO Allies took part in exercise Silver Arrow in Latvia this week.
The multinational exercise, which wrapped up on 3 October, provided an opportunity for forces to enhance their readiness, and train with one of four NATO battlegroups in the region. The military exercise Silver Arrow is part of the military training cycle Namejs 2020.
During Silver Arrow train and exercise Battalion Battlegroups, their formations, planning and conducting tactical activities.