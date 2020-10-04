Photo Story: The Silver Arrow exercise in Latvia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 3,000 troops and 200 vehicles from 12 NATO Allies took part in exercise Silver Arrow in Latvia this week.

The multinational exercise, which wrapped up on 3 October, provided an opportunity for forces to enhance their readiness, and train with one of four NATO battlegroups in the region. The military exercise Silver Arrow is part of the military training cycle Namejs 2020.

During Silver Arrow train and exercise Battalion Battlegroups, their formations, planning and conducting tactical activities.

Spanish soldiers of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia with their infantry fighting vehicles Pizzaro during military exercise Silver Arrow 2020 at Adazi military base, Latvia.

U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during military exercise Silver Arrow 2020 at Adazi military base, Latvia.

Canadian soldier of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia with his wheeled armoured vehicle LAV during military exercise Silver Arrow 2020 at Adazi military base, Latvia.

Polish soldiers of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia with their batlle tanks T72 during military exercise Silver Arrow 2020 at Adazi military base, Latvia.

Via EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

