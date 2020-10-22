Photo Story: The Soyuz MS-16 space capsule lands in Kazakhstan

Photos made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows the Soyuz MS-16 space capsule at the site of landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 22 October 2020.
ISS Expedition 63 members NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner completed their mission at the International Space Station (ISS) and returned to Earth on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which safely landed in Kazakh steppe.
Via EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS