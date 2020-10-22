Photo Story: The Soyuz MS-16 space capsule lands in Kazakhstan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows the Soyuz MS-16 space capsule at the site of landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 22 October 2020.

ISS Expedition 63 members NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner completed their mission at the International Space Station (ISS) and returned to Earth on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which safely landed in Kazakh steppe.

A handout photo made available by ROSCOSMOS shows ground personnel helping NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (C) shortly after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft descent module safely landed in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows ground personnel helping Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin (L) and Ivan Vagner (R) sitting in chairs shortly after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft descent module safely landed in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Via EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS

