Photo Story: The Tawaf during the Hajj Pilgrimage 2022

Muslims perform the Tawaf’ (circumambulation) ritual around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam’s holiest site during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 07 July 2022.

A million Muslim pilgrims on 07 July began the first rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque before heading to the city of Mina for the main rite at Mount Arafat.

Saudi Arabia is allowing 850,000 pilgrims from abroad for the first time in two years since barring overseas pilgrims in 2020 as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Via EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA