Photo Story: The traditional Christmas display in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria

Photos of the so-called ‘Christmas House’ estate of the Gollnhuber family in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria.

Since 2010 the Gollnhuber family installs up to 6.000.000 Christmas lights and more than 180 inflatable Christmas figures in what is said to be Europe’s largest collection of Christmas decorations that has attracted up to 3.000 visitors a day in the last years.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Gollnhuber expects less visitors in her garden which will be open for public under strict safety measures until 10 January 2021.

Sabine Gollnhuber stands at the so-called ‘Christmas House’ estate of the Gollnhuber family on the first day of the nationwide lockdown in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

