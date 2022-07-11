Photo Story: The victims of the Srebrenica genocide remembered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Bosnian Muslim woman visits gravestones during a funeral ceremony for fifty newly-identified Bosnian Muslim victims, at the Potocari Memorial Center and Cemetery in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2022.

The burial was part of a memorial ceremony to mark the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, considered the worst atrocity of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed in the 1995 killing spree after Bosnian Serb forces overran the town.

Via EPA-EFE/JASMIN BRUTUS