Photo Story: The volcanic plume from Tonga’s underwater volcano eruption seen from space

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the atmospheric plume from an underwater volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga pictured from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited some 269 miles above the Pacific Ocean northwest of Auckland, New Zealand, on the 16th January 2022.

NASA said that ash from 15 January’s underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere and was visible from the ISS. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted in the Archipelago of Tonga on 15 January.

Via EPA-EFE/NASA/ASTRONAUT KAYLA BARRON HANDOUT