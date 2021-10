Reading Time: < 1 minute

People inspect the VoloCity prototype displayed at Fiumicino airport, Rome, Italy.

According to the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia,

Italy is set to be among the first countries to use VoloCity, a two-seater fully electric air taxi capable of transporting goods and people, within two to three years to connect Fiumicino airport with many places in Rome.

Via EPA-EFE/Redazione Telenews