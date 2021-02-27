Photo Story: Tilburg reflects on one year of coronavirus pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tillburg Mayor Theo Weterings unveils the work of art aimed as a tribute to ‘corona heroes’ who have worked for their fellow human beings, in front of the Paleis-Raadhuis in Tilburg, the Netherlands, 27 February 2021. The so-called thank you window is inspired by a stained glass window that was made in 1951 after Tilburg was the last city in the Netherlands to suffer a disruptive smallpox epidemic. Artist Riette Sommerdijk incorporated elements from a total of 170 submissions.

VIA EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

