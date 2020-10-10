Photo Story: Tom Cruise in Rome for filming of Mission: Impossible 7

US actor Tom Cruise sits in a yellow vintage car during the filming of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Libra’ in Rome, Italy.
Mission: Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is being filmed in various parts of Rome’s historic centre including Via della Tribuna Campitelli, Via Corrado Ricci, and the Imperial Forums.
Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, by Paramount Pictures. A direct sequel, also directed by McQuarrie, will be released on November 4, 2022.
Under the working title Mission: Impossible Libra, the film will also be shot in Venice and other countries including Poland.
Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI