Photo Story: Tom Cruise in Rome for filming of Mission: Impossible 7

US actor Tom Cruise sits in a yellow vintage car during the filming of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Libra’ in Rome, Italy.

Mission: Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is being filmed in various parts of Rome’s historic centre including Via della Tribuna Campitelli, Via Corrado Ricci, and the Imperial Forums.

US actor Tom Cruise sits in a yellow FIAT 500 during the filming of the movie ‘Mission Impossible – Libra’ in Rome.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, by Paramount Pictures. A direct sequel, also directed by McQuarrie, will be released on November 4, 2022.

US actor Tom Cruise (L) wears a face mask during filming in Rome.



Under the working title Mission: Impossible Libra, the film will also be shot in Venice and other countries including Poland.

US actor Tom Cruise during the filming of the movie Mission: Impossible in Rome.

US actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask during the filming of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Libra’ in Rome.

US actor Tom Cruise (L) and US film director Christopher McQuarrie (R) wear face masks during the filming of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Libra’ in Rome.

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

