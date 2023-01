Reading Time: < 1 minute

Darlene Murphy, 64, recounts surviving a large tree falling through the back of her rented home after a confirmed EF3 tornado tore through businesses and homes last week in Griffin, Georgia, USA.

US President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of Georgia and Alabama after a series of deadly tornadoes struck 12 January 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

