Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone shows rail workers assessing the damage caused by the wagons of a derailed cargo train near Hajduhadhaz, eastern Hungary, 08 May 2023.

Nine wagons of the 35-wagon-train, transporting crude iron pellets from the Hungarian town Zahony to Austria, derailed on 07 May evening, blocking the two-track, electrified track section completely. No personal injuries occurred in the accident.

Via EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

