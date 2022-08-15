Photo Story: Tretten bridge in Norway collapses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rescue services at the collapsed Tretten bridge over the River Laagen in Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, 15 August 2022.

A car and a truck fell in the water.

Two drivers were on the bridge when it collapsed, a car and a truck. The drivers of the two vehicles had been recovered from the collapsed bridge.

The police said they had no indication that anyone else was in the water as a result of the bridge collapsing.

The two-lane Tretten bridge was inaugurated in 2018 and is 148 metres (485 feet) long and 10 metres wide. It also has a pedestrian sidewalk.

Via EPA-EFE/Geir Olsen