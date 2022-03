Reading Time: < 1 minute

Horridus, the world’s most complete Triceratops fossil is on display during a media preview of ‘Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs’ at Melbourne Museum, in Melbourne, Australia. The exhibition contains the world’s most complete Triceratops fossil – the 67-million-year-old Horridus.

Via EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT