During the Tulip Festival, one hundred thousand tulips spread across the city districts put Amsterdam in bloom.

The festival has been held annually since 2015 and is an initiative of garden designer Saskia Albrecht.

A view of tulips in plant pots on the Museumplein square in Amsterdam during the Tulip Festival.

Via EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

