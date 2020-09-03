Photo Story: Typhoon Maysak hits South Korea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A wind power generator is damaged by strong winds from the powerful Typhoon Maysak, in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, 03 September 2020.

The Japanese coastguard has rescued one person from a cargo ship thought to have sunk during a typhoon with more than 40 crew and 6,000 cattle on board.

The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal from the East China Sea after being caught up in Typhoon Maysak.

The crew of the freighter includes 39 seamen from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia.

Pieces of a wall at a closed factory, damaged by strong winds from the powerful Typhoon Maysak, are seen after hitting a parked SUV in the southeastern city of Ulsan, South Korea, 03 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP

