Photo Story: UEFA Champions League play-off round draw

The fixtures are shown on an electronic panel next to the UEFA Champions League trophy, after the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 play-off round draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 07 August 2023.

The two-legged play-off round ties will take place on 22/23 and 29/30 August. (seeded teams in bold)

Champions path

ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Maccabi Haifa FC (ISR) vs BSC Young Boys (SUI)

Royal Antwerp FC (BEL) vs AEK Athens FC (GRE) / GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Raków Czestochowa (POL) / Aris Limassol FC (CYP) vs FC Copenhagen (DEN) / AC Sparta Praha (CZE)

KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) / Molde FK (NOR) vs NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / Galatasaray A.Ş. (TUR)

League path

Rangers FC (SCO) / Servette FC (SUI) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED) / SK Sturm Graz (AUT)

SC Braga (POR) / FK TSC Bačka Topola (SRB) vs Panathinaikos FC (GRE) / Olympique de Marseille (FRA)﻿

Photo: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

