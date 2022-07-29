Photo Story: Ukraine issues new postage stamp commemorating resistance to the Russian invasion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new postage stamp reading ‘Good evening, we are from Ukraine!’ during its presentation at the central post office in Odesa, Ukraine.

The new stamp ‘Good evening, we are from Ukraine!’ is issued by Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta.

About 834 thousand Ukrainians chose ‘Good evening, we are from Ukraine!’ out of five options given to them in May. The sketch of the new postage stamps was chosen by popular vote, it is part of a patriotic series of Ukrainian postage stamps entitled ‘Russian warship – Done!’.

Five million pieces of the new stamps were released.

EPA-EFE/STR