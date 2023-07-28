Photo Story: Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits historic Odesa cathedral damaged in a Russian strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky inspecting the damage inside the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral (Transfiguration Cathedral) during a working trip in Odesa, southern Ukraine, 27 July 2023 (issued 28 July 2023).

According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelensky was briefed about the extent of the damage of the church and its current condition.

On 23 July 2023, the Orthodox cathedral was severely damaged by a Russian missile attack.

The UNESCO has condemned Russian attacks on World Heritage sites in Ukraine, including the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has recently pulled out of a UN-Turkey brokered agreement guaranteeing safe passage to Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea and started the mass shelling of Odesa city, granaries, agricultural enterprises, and sea ports.

Via EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

