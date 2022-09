Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Ukrainian woman shows the new postal stamps depicting a dog-sapper named Patron (Ukrainian for bullet) at the post office in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

The circulation of the new stamp is one million copies. Ukrpost vows to collect about one and a half million dollars which will be used to purchase the Armtrac 400 demining machine.

Via EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS