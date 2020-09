Reading Time: < 1 minute

Long strips of fabric in the colours of the German national flag are seen stretched as part of an installation at the old city canal in Potsdam, Germany.

The installation will be part of an event concept dedicated to the Day of German Unity, in which visitors will be able to walk-through stations scattered across downtown Potsdam each represents a federal state of a motive from Germany.

The exhibition will be on display from September 5 to October 4, 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Like this: Like Loading...