An investigative unit of Italian Fire Brigade inspect the Aula Magna lecture hall of the University of Cagliari a day after it collapsed in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, 19 October 2022.

The roof of the lecture hall collapsed in the evening on 18 October and firefighters are investigating the cause of the accident. No one was injured in the accident.

‘There was no signal that could have prefigured what happened,’ said Dean Francesco Mola.

Photo: EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

