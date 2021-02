Reading Time: < 1 minute

A young laborer cuts strips of rubber off a used tire at a used tire market to recycle in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 February 2021. Laborers work on converting used vehicle tires into beautiful forms of household furniture such as armchairs, small tables, vases, and baskets as a way to protect the surrounding environment.





EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

