An elderly refugee sits outside his house in al-Shatea refugee camp in Gaza City, 08 April 2021. The US administration of President Joe Biden said on 07 April it will resume funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that was cut in 2019 by the previous administration of Donald Trump.
Photo Story – US to resume aid to UN Palestinian refugee agency
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Demonstration in Buenos Aires due to economic deterioration of familiesCDE News9th April 2021
-
Photo Story: ‘Lost Golden City’ found in LuxorCDE News9th April 2021
-
Photo Story: Fruit trees given protection in SwitzerlandCDE News9th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Exhibition on the death and legacy of Napoleon I opens in ParisCDE News8th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Holocaust Remembrance DayCDE News8th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Spanish far-right party VOX campaign kicks off in VallecasCDE News8th April 2021