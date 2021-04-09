Photo Story

Photo Story – US to resume aid to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An elderly refugee sits outside his house in al-Shatea refugee camp in Gaza City, 08 April 2021. The US administration of President Joe Biden said on 07 April it will resume funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that was cut in 2019 by the previous administration of Donald Trump.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

