A craftsman works on a falla, a papier-mache sculpture, in his workshop despite that the Fallas festival was suspended for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic in Valencia, Spain.

Local authorities planned a virtual Fallas Festival with several on-line initiatives.

Las Fallas festivities are held annually in Valencia from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters.

Via EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

