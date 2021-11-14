Valentino Rossi brought his illustrious MotoGP career to a close with a ride to 10th during the Valencia MotoGP, which was won by Francesco Bagnaia who led a historic first Ducati 1-2-3.
Photo Story – Valentino Rossi’s farewell
2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Austria orders non-vaccinated people into COVID-19 lockdownCde14th November 2021Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexand...
-
UPDATED: People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least oneCde14th November 2021DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, prompting residents to flee their homes and killing at least one per...
-
Polish PM calls for ‘concrete steps’ from NATO amid Belarus border crisisCde14th November 2021WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - NATO must take "concrete steps" to resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarus border, the Polish prime minister was quoted as saying on Sunday, addin...
-
EU must prepare for more migrants trying to enter, says Frontex headCde14th November 2021The EU must be prepared to face an increase of migrants trying to enter the bloc, with the arrival of many from the Middle East through Belarus set to continue for a long time...
-
Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi registers as presidential candidate in December’s electionCde14th November 2021TRIPOLI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The son of Libya's late dictator Muammar Gaddafi registered on Sunday as presidential candidate in December's planned election as disputes rage ove...
-
UPDATED: The Queen misses Remembrance Sunday serviceCde14th November 2021LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Sunday's Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back, Buckingham Palace said, extending the...
-
UPDATED: Polish police say group of 50 migrants broke through Belarus borderCde14th November 2021A group of about 50 migrants broke through defences on the border with Belarus and entered Poland near the village of Starzyna, police said on Sunday, as the situation on the fron...
-
Bulgarians vote in third election this year in bid to break deadlockCde14th November 2021SOFIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bulgarians vote on Sunday in their third parliamentary election this year, with opinion polls pointing to another inconclusive result that could hamp...
-
Britain’s army chief says West at risk of conflict with RussiaCde14th November 2021There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no lon...