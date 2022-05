Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Gautama Buddha’s statue during Vesak Day celebrations at a temple in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 16 May 2022.

Buddhists celebrate Vesak Day to mark the date of the birth, enlightenment and passing of Gautama Buddha (Gautama Siddhartha).

Via EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK