Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person watches the exhibition ‘Viva Frida Kahlo – Immersive Exhibition’ combining video projections, first-person narration and an original musical score, during a press preview, at Beaulieu in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The exhibition shows the masterpieces by celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and will be open for public from 17 December 2022 to 19 March 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first