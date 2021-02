Reading Time: < 1 minute

Balazs Pesti, the founder of the ‘Cold Water Tribe’ uses an axe to break a hole into the ice of a frozen lake for the group to take a late dip of the lake’s icy water, in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, 14 February 2021 (issued 15 February 2021). The members of the group are fans of cold water bathing and gather for a dip in the icy waters of the region’s lakes, ponds, or rivers every week during the winter season.

EPA-EFE/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT

