A Kenyan newly wed couple pose for a photo while at a photo session during their wedding ceremony in Kiambu, Kenya.

Kenyan President Kenyatta announced on 04 November 2020 the extension of a nationwide COVID-19 night curfew from 10pm to 4am until 03 January 2021 and the ban of political rallies for 60 days as coronavirus infections surged.

Via EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

