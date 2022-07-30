Photo Story: Wendy Adriaens, the Belgian Ostrich Whisperer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wendy Adriaens, owner of animal rescue farm ‘De Passiehoeve’ and nicknamed the Ostrich Whisperer, poses for a photo with three-year-old male ostrich Flodder, in Kalmthout, Belgium.

Flodder and Wendy were separated for seven months since Wendy moved to a bigger farm in January. Flodder spent the seven months at another farm in order to ease the tension between the two ostriches Flodder and Blue who were fighting to the death and had to be separated. Wendy Adriaens has been taking in all kinds of animals that have been mistreated or neglected for some four years at her farm located in the Province of Antwerp.

She lives mainly from donations from people who have known her via social networks. An entrance fee to the farm is requested if visitors want to spend some time there. This makes it possible to buy the necessary for the convalescence of the animals.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ