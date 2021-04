Reading Time: < 1 minute

Local people take photos next to the carcass of a whale that washed up at Himchari beach in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Humayun Kabir, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Cox’s Bazar (South) said that tide washed the whale ashore and they are trying to find the cause of the death of the some 9 meters long mammal.

Via EPA-EFE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

