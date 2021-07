Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Vigili del Fuoco (VVF), the Italian National Fire Brigade, shows VVF members conducting extinguishing operations of a forest fire affecting an area between Piana degli Albanesi and Altofonte, near Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, early 30 July 2021.

Since 29 July evening emergency teams worked to counter the numerous flame fronts, fueled by strong winds and high temperatures, that have devastated the Palermo area.

Via EPA-EFE/VIGILI DEL FUOCO