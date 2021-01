Reading Time: < 1 minute

A snow-covered mountain in the town of Santa Rita, in the municipality of Arteaga, Coahuila State, Mexico.

Winter storms surprised the northern states of Mexico, where a mass of polar air of up to three degrees below zero left snowy landscapes, reported the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Several vehicles are covered with snow in the town of Santa Rita, in the municipality of Arteaga, Coahuila State, Mexico.

Via EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

