Photo Story – Women protest against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Women hold up placards with slogans regarding the ‘Apply the Istanbul Convention’ during a protest against Turkey’s withdraw decision from Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 March 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention which is an international accord designed to protect women. The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement by the Europe Council that started in 2011 for the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence and signed by 46 countries to date.

VIA EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

