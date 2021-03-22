Nepal, Photo Story

Photo Story – World Water Day in Nepal

A view inside a traditional well which is a major source of water in Bhakatpur, Nepal, 22 March 2021. International World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of highlighting the importance of freshwater and its management. Bhaktapur was affected heavily by the earthquake of 2015 and is still struggling with rehabilitation and drinking water supplies.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

