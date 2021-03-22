Israel, New Zealand approve sale of virus killing nasal spray Israel and New Zealand have given interim approval for the sale of biotech firm SaNOtize Research a...

Europe could experience warmer than normal April-June, says Weather Company Large parts of Europe could experience warmer than normal temperatures from April to June, the Weat...

Photo Story – World Water Day in Nepal A view inside a traditional well which is a major source of water in Bhakatpur, Nepal, 22 March 202...

Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen air strikes The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen unleashed dozens of air strikes against what it calle...

Israel’s election: An array of contenders seek to topple Netanyahu Israel holds its fourth election in two years on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hop...

India reports highest daily Covid deaths since early January India reported 212 new Covid deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections j...

Facebook disabled 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December las...

China hits back at EU with sanctions on 10 people, four entities over Xinjiang China on Monday blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities in response to Brussels' sanctions ...

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patient...