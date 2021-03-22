Photo Story – World Water Day in Nepal

A view inside a traditional well which is a major source of water in Bhakatpur, Nepal, 22 March 2021. International World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of highlighting the importance of freshwater and its management. Bhaktapur was affected heavily by the earthquake of 2015 and is still struggling with rehabilitation and drinking water supplies.
