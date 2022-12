Reading Time: < 1 minute

Locals walk by the world’s largest Christmas Nativity Scene in Alicante, eastern Spain.

This year, the Three Wise Kings, represented by 16, 15 and 11-meter statues, will join Saint Joseph (17 meters), Virgin Mary (10 meter) and Baby Jesus (3,25) in the Record World Guiness for the biggest Christmas Nativity Scene.

Via EPA-EFE/MORELL

