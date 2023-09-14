Photo Story: World’s first methanol-enabled container vessel name-giving ceremony in Copenhagen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CEO, A.P. Moller Holding A/S, Robert Maersk Uggla (left) and EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen during the name giving ceremony of the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 September 2023.

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk is the first company in the world to introduce a methanol-enabled container vessel. The vessel will be named “Laura Maersk” by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Green methanol, produced either from biomass or captured carbon and hydrogen from renewable power, can reduce carbon dioxide emissions from container ships by 60% to 95% compared with conventional fossil fuels.

With more than 100 container vessels capable of sailing on methanol on order, the shipping industry, which accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, hopes the greener fuel will help it achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

